NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum Launches New Exhibition For Moon Lovers

Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond opens at Puke Ariki this weekend. Image courtesy of John-Paul Pochin and The Nelson Provincial Museum Pupuri Taonga o Te Tai Ao / Supplied

If you’ve ever been fascinated by space or wanted to travel to the moon, NPDC’s Puke Ariki is offering the next best thing with its new exhibition Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond, opening Saturday 7 December.

On tour from Nelson Provincial Museum and presented in partnership with the Rātā Foundation, Cawthron Institute, and the U.S. Embassy, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore humankind’s relationship with the moon.

A glowing, four-metre replica of British artist Luke Jerram’s Moon takes centre stage in the exhibition. It’s an inflatable sculpture featuring high-resolution NASA imagery, showcasing the moon’s craters, shadows and stories.

“Another cool feature is the ‘Galactic Sweeper’, an out-of-this-world immersive experience created by our team at Puke Ariki to complement the travelling exhibition,” says Frith Williams, Museum Director.

“Visitors can take a thrilling mission in a futuristic spacecraft to clean up space junk in 2125. Vibrating seats, LED lights, and an action-packed story make it an unforgettable adventure for adults as much as kids.”

To mark the opening, on 8 December visitors can participate in a fun programme of events, from hands-on activities, such as sculpting gooey mud and clay, inspired by the rhythms of the moon, to learning how to plant for success in line with the Maramataka lunar calendar, as well as storytelling and meditation.

Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond is at Puke Ariki through to 4 May 2025. Find out more at pukeariki.com

Fast Facts

Recognising a former prominent pā site in central New Plymouth, Puke Ariki opened in 2003 as a combined museum, library, research centre and visitor information and ticketing hub.

The museum is a kaitiaki of taonga and stories and presents exhibitions to create curiosity and share understanding of the Taranaki’s diverse people, histories and experiences.

The central and community libraries are knowledge centres that deliver events to foster a love of learning, connection and conversations to shape the world we live in.

