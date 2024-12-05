Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bridge Hill Fire Update

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 11:12 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Supplied: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is continuing to fight the large vegetation fire at Bridge Hill, SH73 near Craigieburn.

The fire is approximately 140 hectares, but continuing to spread and has jumped SH73.

It is not contained or under control. Containment efforts have been hampered by high winds and extreme fire behaviour.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says three schools have now been evacuated from camps in the area as a precaution. Two were staying at the Environmental Education Centre, while the other one was at Forest Lodge.

"All students are safe and well away from the fire," Brian Keown says.

"We currently have eight helicopters fighting the fire, with one more on the way, as well as 11 trucks, tankers and support vehicles.

"We are working extremely hard to get this fire contained.

"SH73 is currently closed and will be for some time.

"People should avoid the area and look to make alterative travel arrangements if they were planning to use this road today."

The next update will be approximately 1pm.

