Situation Update H7N6 Bird Flu Detection Otago - 05 December 2024

Biosecurity New Zealand says initial testing and ongoing monitoring is showing no signs yet of disease on other chicken farms operated by Mainland Poultry in Otago, however extensive work continues.

About 1,000 samples have been received for testing at the Ministry for Primary Industries’ internationally recognised laboratory at Wallaceville in Wellington, and it is prioritising analysis according to assessed risk.

“The first batch of results, and ongoing monitoring at Mainland Poultry’s properties that have links to the Hillgrove site, show no signs of new disease at this stage, which is promising. However, we are continuing rigorous testing as the disease has an incubation period,” Biosecurity New Zealand’s deputy director-general Stuart Anderson says.

“There have been no signs of production loss or ill birds at Mainland Poultry’s five other properties to date, and we will keep monitoring closely.”

Mr Anderson says samples from a smaller free-range chicken farm near Dunedin are being closely analysed and test results are expected soon.

“We acted swiftly on Tuesday, issuing a precautionary restricted placed notice for the property after some of its estimated 6,000 birds died. Those restrictions stopped the movement of material on and off the farm,” Mr Anderson says.

“Testing is normal in biosecurity responses where illness is identified. We acknowledge this is an extremely difficult time for the affected farmers, through no fault of their own, and we are working to support them.”

Mr Anderson says samples are being analysed at the Ministry for Primary Industries’ multi-million-dollar laboratory in Wallaceville, which is the only facility of its kind in the country.

“We are fortunate to have the facility at Wallaceville. It is the only enhanced PC3 laboratory in the country, meaning it has the highest level of biocontainment approved in New Zealand,” Mr Anderson says.

“This is New Zealand’s first veterinary laboratory to be recognised internationally as a reference laboratory. Having this specialist testing capability means we can get test results faster. Previously, we would have had to send these types of samples to Australia for testing and analysis.

“Staff at the laboratory are methodically working their way through hundreds of samples at a time.”

Mr Anderson says work is continuing today to support Mainland Poultry to humanely cull chickens in two of its sheds on one of its Otago farms.

“We are working at a steady pace and the depopulation is progressing well. Two trucks transporting carcasses, eggs and litter from the affected sheds, left the property yesterday afternoon,” Mr Anderson says.

“The material is being taken to a secure landfill in Southland, which is equipped to take this kind of waste.

"The cull is using the industry standard practice of CO2 containerised gas, which farms regularly use to euthanise chickens.”

Mr Andersons says rigorous testing will need to continue over the coming days and weeks and Biosecurity New Zealand will take action as required.

“The incubation period for the virus is usually three to 14 days, with a possibility up to 21 days, so testing will continue over the next two to three weeks,” Mr Anderson says.

Biosecurity New Zealand has increased its presence on the ground in Otago and has set up a regional control centre to manage the situation.

Mr Anderson reminded people the risk to human health remains low, and there are no concerns for food safety or wildlife.

"Avian influenza viruses are killed by cooking, so it remains safe to eat thoroughly cooked egg and poultry products," Mr Anderson says.

"Raw eggs have always been considered a high-risk food.Our advice remains not to consume or serve raw eggs, especially to those with low or compromised immune systems, as the eggs may contain harmful pathogens.”

© Scoop Media

