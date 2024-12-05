Two Men Arrested After Fight In Ōtara

Two men are facing charges over a violent scuffle outside a takeaway restaurant in Ōtara this week.

A man allegedly entered the restaurant on Bairds Road at about 3.30pm on Tuesday and stole a box cutter.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the man then got into an altercation with a young man on the street.

“Both men have begun to fight each other, resulting in the younger man suffering an injury on his chin.

“The injured man has then picked up a hammer and chased the older man with it as Police arrived and took both of them into custody.”

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in the Manukau District Court on 7 February 2025 facing charges of possessing a knife in a public space, assault with a stabbing instrument and property theft.

A 17-year-old man has been referred to Youth Aid.

“This was a concerning incident as members of the public, including school children, were in the immediate area as this incident unfolded,” Inspector Cook says.

“I’m pleased we were able to bring it to a safe conclusion, and that no one suffered any serious injuries.”

