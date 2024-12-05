Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Large Fire Closes SH73 Between West Coast And Canterbury, Take Lewis Pass/SH7 Today – 1.30 Pm Update

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

(Photo/Supplied)

People travelling between the West Coast and Canterbury today should take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and Reefton (SH7), says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

  • This route can add an hour to the journey depending on which part of the West Coast people are heading to/away from.

Traffic has been stopped all morning on either side of a large scrub fire next to SH73 around Flock Hill, being managed by Canterbury Fire and Emergency NZ.

  • NZTA has traffic closures in place between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass.

If necessary, based on advice from Fire and Emergency, this closure may continue overnight until it is again safe for drivers to use SH73.

Fire and Emergency has just (1.20 pm) updated the situation on its Facebook page (see link below) with the next update around 3.30 pm.

  • Check Canterbury Fire and Emergency Facebook for updates and photos/video: https://www.facebook.com/FENZCanterburyDistrict
  • Radio NZ is also running updates https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/535726/live-state-highway-73-closes-school-camps-evacuated-as-canterbury-fire-grows
  • Canterbury highway closures: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

  • Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
  • Facebook Canterbury & West Coast: https://www.facebook.com/nztacwc/
  • X NZTA: https://x.com/nztamain
  • X Canterbury & West Coast: https://x.com/nztacwc
  • Instagram: https://instagram.com/nztransportagency
  • TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@nztransportagency
  • Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
  • Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 