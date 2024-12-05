Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bridge Hill Fire Update #2

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

(Photo/Supplied)

The large vegetation fire at Bridge Hill remains out of control and uncontained.

Nine helicopters, three fixed-wing aircraft and 12 trucks, tankers and support vehicles continue to work to contain the fire, which is being fanned by strong winds.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says spot fires are starting up to 100 metres ahead of the fire, further hampering efforts to get it contained.

"We are seeing extreme fire behaviour and it is continuing to spread, but we are working extremely hard to get this fire contained."

Residents of Castle Hill Village have been warned to prepare to evacuate as a precaution.

"There is no risk currently to the village but it is recommended residents be prepared to evacuate if needed," Brian Keown says.

"This includes important documents, medication, supplies for pets and other animals, and personal items needed for a couple of days.

"Should an evacuation notice be made, residents will have plenty of time to evacuate."

The next update will be sent at approximately 3.30pm.

© Scoop Media

