Woman Arrested Over Thefts At Open Homes

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have closed the door on an alleged burglar who targeted numerous Auckland open homes over recent months.

A 29-year-old woman faces numerous charges following the investigation into the burglaries across west Auckland and the North Shore.

She had allegedly targeted 12 homes since August.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says the woman allegedly targeted personal belongings, particularly jewellery.

“Yesterday morning, we arrested a woman at an address in Massey and located and recovered items of jewellery there that were reported as stolen.

“We are working hard to recover more of the stolen jewellery for its owners.”

The woman will appear in the Waitākere District Court today facing 12 counts of burglary charges, and two of taking and using a credit card for pecuniary advantage.

“We ask that the community continues to remain vigilant when putting their homes up for open home viewings,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“Ensure high value items that can easily be stolen are removed from the property or secured into a safe.”

