Building On Successful Community Rabbit Control At Moeraki

After four years a successful, community rabbit management programme at Moeraki is being celebrated - but co-operative vigilance remains the key for long-term success.

ORCs Manager Environmental Implementation, Libby Caldwell, says the most recent results for residents in the Moeraki Community Rabbit Management Programme has been “outstanding”, citing well over 90% of properties in the area now being compliant.

“The Moeraki programme is a fantastic example of the success community initiatives can have, but rabbit control work is never truly finished, and we all have to remain vigilant to maintain these gains,” Mrs Caldwell says.

While rabbit control is always ultimately the responsibility of land occupiers, be it private or public land, the efforts of Moeraki’s landowners has “really paid dividends,” she says.

Katiki Point seal colony, south of Moeraki township. Photo:ORC

The coastal township and surrounding farms of Moeraki, north of Dunedin, has historically had significant rabbit populations, at times causing widespread damage around the area.

In recent years, many in the community got together and utilised a combination of rabbit netted fencing, engaged contractors for poison operations, and then followed up with thermal night shooting to knock back the rabbit population.

Moeraki residents Dugald and Alison MacTavish, part of a group of landowners in the Moeraki Community Rabbit Management Programme, described the rabbits on their property as getting to the point of “eating everything” available, leaving bald patches across paddocks, prompting no spring flush for several years, to the point of even ring barking mature gorse bushes.

“We’ve always had a background rabbit level but it got worse over those 4-5 years, where eventually everyone had different horror stories to tell. We would shoot but it was a no-win situation as there was always a [rabbit] nest of reinfection somewhere nearby,” Mr MacTavish says.

While some people did not like the idea of poisoning, because of concerns over pets and wildlife, neighbouring farmers said that once initial numbers go down by poisoning, then communities can keep them down with 2-3 contractor shootings each year, with a professional using thermal imaging equipment.

“So we planned a single poisoning to do just that and then switched to shooting only,” Mr MacTavish says.

Mrs Caldwell says the Moeraki community tackled the problem cohesively, given rabbits are an area-wide problem, not just an individual property problem.

“While there’s still work to be done in the area to maintain the great gains residents have made, that workload should be more manageable and predictable going forward due to their excellent and collaborative work,” she says.

Mrs Caldwell says during the last four years, ORC conducted inspections and visits on 97 public and privately owned properties, including several properties owned by the Waitaki District Council and the Department of Conservation.

‘’Staff have supported the community and have really enjoyed this project and seeing the great work the community has done.”

As of last September 97% (representing 94 properties) inspected as part of the Moeraki Community Rabbit Management Programme were compliant with the relevant rule (Plan Rule 6.4.6.1) of the Otago Regional Pest Management Plan 2019-2029 (RPMP).

With groups of landowners in the community combining their efforts and engaging the same contractor, they were able to cost share and achieve greater gains through a coordinated approach by doing all the work required at the same time, Mrs Caldwell says.

Mr MacTavish says the area’s large farms generally had their own control systems in place, so the group’s primary focus was the peri-urban and rural lifestyle blocks.

“Within the wider area, we just asked all landowners if they would coordinate their control in the winter.”

Mr MacTavish says under the current RPMP rules, we believe the best way to avoid rabbit populations re-establishing, is if the group or groups agree to employ one professional contractor who is charged with maintaining numbers below the formal measure of the Modified McLean Scale.

To minimise reinfestation, he thinks it would be “highly desirable” to establish a “catchment” map with natural rabbit boundaries, within which all property owners would coordinate the timing and intensity of control effort.

“It’s important to be informed and be prepared to be flexible because there’s all kinds of individual concerns to be considered around shooting or using poison,” Mr MacTavish says.

Background

In September 2021, the ORC initiated the Moeraki Community Rabbit Management Programme, the objectives being to identify which areas of Moeraki were particularly rabbit prone and why, to provide education about roles and responsibilities related to rabbit management, and guidance on effective rabbit management approach.

Otago Regional Pest Management Plan 2019-2029. Plan Rule 6.4.6.1 - An occupier within the Otago region shall control feral rabbit densities on the land they occupy to at or below Level 3 on the Modified McLean Scale

