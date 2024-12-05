Rash Of Vegetation Fires In Otago

Otago firefighters from multiple brigades are responding to a rash of vegetation fires in Central and Coastal Otago this afternoon, prompting Fire and Emergency NZ to activate its Region Coordination Centre in Dunedin.

Otago District Commander Phil Marsh says strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity are making some of the blazes challenging to contain.

People should always check the weather forecast and consult the www.checkitsalright.nz website before lighting outdoor fires. Some parts of Otago are already in a restricted fire season, meaning permits are required to light outdoor fires. Even if no permit is needed, windy conditions are a clear signal to refrain from lighting a fire and to check old fire sites to make sure they are not reigniting.

This morning crews were called to a fire on Scotland St / SH8 on the outskirts of Roxburgh, followed soon after by a second fire a few km away on Wright Rd. It took firefighters from the Roxburgh, Dunstan, Millers Flat Alexandra and Tapanui brigades, supported by two helicopters, to bring them both under control. As at 3.30pm, firefighters were still dealing with hotspots.

At the same time, firefighters from Balclutha, Brighton, Lookout Point, Port Chalmers, Waihola and Wakari are working to contain a fire in forestry slash on Taieri Mouth Rd, Kuri Bush, south of Dunedin. The fire was reported at 1.40pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Shortly afterwards, a scrub fire was reported between Lawrence and Waitahuna. Firefighters from Lawrence, Waitahuna, Balclutha and Milton responded and had brought the fire under control by 3pm.

However, just after 3pm, Balclutha firefighters were called to a report of a slash fire spreading into trees on View St. As at 3.20pm they were still working to bring that fire under control, taking water directly from the Clutha River.

© Scoop Media

