Bridge Hill Fire Update #3

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire at Bridge Hill is now approximately 450 hectares in size.

It remains out of control and uncontained.

Resources on the ground and in the air remain the same, with nine helicopters, three fixed-wing aircraft and 12 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the scene.

Flock Hill Lodge has now been evacuated. This had been used as an evacuation point for one of the schools previously evacuated, but has in turn been evacuated as a precaution.

Incident Controller Brian Keown says no other evacuations have taken place.

"We're in contact with other schools who have camps in the area.

"Outside of the three schools evacuated from the Environmental Education Centre and Forest Lodge, all other school camps are safe and away from the fire.

"Parents can be assured that their children are not in danger."

People should continue to avoid the area. SH73 remains closed between Springfield and Arthur's Pass.

The next update will be approximately 6pm.

