Bridge Hill Fire Update #4

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Supplied: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is encouraging residents of Castle Hill Village to self-evacuate this evening.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says it is possible, but not probable, the large vegetation fire at Bridge Hill will reach the village overnight.

"It is a lot easier for people to leave now rather than trying to complete an emergency evacuation in the middle of the night, so we are encouraging people to stay with friends and family or return home if this is their holiday home.

"In the unlikely event that the fire does reach the village, an evacuation order will be made via Emergency Mobile Alert and door knocking, and we will then do everything in our power to protect the properties if it is safe to do so.

"This is not an evacuation order so if people want to stay they can, but they must be prepared to evacuate at very short notice."

Selwyn District Council and Fire and Emergency personnel are going door-to-door to advise residents of the self-evacuation advice.

The fire has grown in size to 535 hectares. It has predominantly been growing to the north, but a wind shift has pushed it back down to the south slowly.

© Scoop Media

