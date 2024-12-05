Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Launched In Clendon Park

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have commenced a homicide investigation after a man presented at a Clendon Park medical centre with injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall, of Counties Manukau CIB, says the man arrived around mid-afternoon in a critical condition.

“At this point we believe he has sustained gunshot injuries at another location,” he says.

“The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital, however despite best efforts by medical professionals he has since succumbed to his injuries.”

Police are currently making enquiries at a nearby Wattle Downs address as part of the investigation.

“We are speaking with a number of individuals as part of those enquiries to understand what has taken place this afternoon,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

“A scene examination will take place in due course, along with a post-mortem.

“The community can expect there to be an increased Police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Gambare Place area this afternoon.

Anyone with information can update Police online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241205/5771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

