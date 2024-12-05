Capital E And City To Sea Bridge To Be Replaced

Wellington City Council’s Kōrau Tūāpapa Environment and Infrastructure Committee voted today to replace the earthquake-prone former Capital E building and the City to Sea Bridge.

The bridge will be replaced with a new pedestrian crossing on Jervois Quay, and a new bridge will be considered for funding by the Council in a future Long-Term Plan.

The former Capital E building has a seismic rating of 20% NBS. The bridge is also at risk in a major earthquake and presents a safety and access risk to Jervois Quay - a major arterial road – if it was to collapse or be compromised in an earthquake.

The cost of fully strengthening the bridge and Capital E was at least $85 million and partial strengthening was at least $53.3 million. These options were ultimately deemed unaffordable by elected members given the financial constraints the city is under.

Kōrau Tūāpapa Environment and Infrastructure Committee Chair Tim Brown said that today’s decision was the correct one:

“The decision ensures public safety and is financially responsible. It was based on comprehensive expert work presented to Council by seven engineering companies.”

Council Chief Operating Officer James Roberts said that today’s decision means the long-awaited return of Te Ngākau Civic Square won’t be delayed:

“We understand the range of views in the community about the bridge, but making progress on this key part of Te Ngākau takes us closer to our ultimate goal of returning the heart of the city to the people of Wellington.”

The Council is working closely with the families and representatives of the artists, to explore options around finding a new home for the bridge artwork.

The planning phase of the bridge demolition and construction of the new pedestrian crossing will begin soon.

