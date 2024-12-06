Inspectorate Report Examines Young People In Prison

The Office of the Inspectorate has released a thematic report about people aged under 25 in prison. The report examines how the Department of Corrections manages young people and how they can be helped to stop offending and safely return home.

The report makes 26 recommendations, which have been accepted in principle by Corrections.

“Young people in prison have high and complex needs which weren't always being met,” said Chief Inspector Janis Adair. “The recommendations are a call to action for Corrections to make improvements, such as by offering more cultural support, teaching basic living skills, giving young people more to do in prison, and keeping them away from gangs. I expect Corrections to take steps to address these challenges and I will be monitoring and publicly reporting on their progress.”

“These recommendations will ultimately lead to safer communities and just outcomes. Real and lasting change is needed, and it is imperative that this work is prioritised.”

“The report is released in the context of a programme of wider social change and a reform of the criminal justice system, which aims to address rates of reoffending, to minimise harm to the public and to place victims at its centre.”

The report found that many young people in prison have high and complex needs, including experiencing childhood trauma, poverty, cultural dislocation, neurodevelopmental disorders, limited education or work experience, gang affiliation and addiction. Many had experienced the loss of a parent or caregiver or became a parent at a young age. There were limited opportunities for young Māori and Pasifika people to develop or maintain cultural knowledge and connections.

While there were no specific health policies for young people in prison, some said they felt healthier in prison, because of the diet, not using drugs and exercising more regularly than in the community.

The inspection team visited all 18 prisons and spoke with more than 200 young people, as well as staff, experts from New Zealand and overseas, lawyers and people who have turned their lives around after being in the criminal justice system.

The thematic inspection started in September 2023 and was completed in July 2024. During this time, there were up to two people aged under 18 in prison, and between 800 and 880 people aged up to 24.

The report found that, in principle, Corrections recognises the unique developmental needs of young people in its custody. However, efforts have lacked sustained senior leadership, investment and oversight. They have not been well-coordinated, resourced or fully realised, and very few young people in prison have benefitted.

Most people under 25 in men’s and women’s prisons are placed in mainstream facilities. Due to high numbers on remand, most are placed in high security units with adult prisoners. Many are subject to pressure and intimidation from harmful influences, including gangs, especially in the high security units. Young people in high security units often spend up to 22 hours a day locked in their cells with very limited access to constructive activities, fresh air and exercise. They told us it could be hard to make meaningful progress in these environments.

Most young people told us they struggled to access learning, rehabilitation and reintegration opportunities, especially in the high security units. Most young people told us they want help with basic life-skills to help them cope when they leave prison, as well as to form safe and healthy relationships with whānau, family and partners, and to be good parents to their children.

Many young people told us they did not have suitable accommodation, finances or support when they return to the community. In general, many young people told us they did not feel equipped to return to the community without reoffending.

Ms Adair said the thematic report arose from concerns about the management of young people in prison, including their placement, limited time out of cell, separation and isolation, access to meaningful and constructive activities, limited rehabilitation and reintegration opportunities, and access to health care.

“Over the last five years the impact of legislative and policy changes as well as significant events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing remand population, were adversely impacting on Corrections’ ability to effectively manage those aged under 25 years in prison.”

