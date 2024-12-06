Water Services Model Options Become Clearer As Councils Confirm Preferences

Ruapehu’s options for joining with other councils to deliver water services under the government’s 'Local Water Done Well' (LWDW) framework are becoming clearer as councils begin to confirm their preferred arrangements.

Mayor Weston Kirton explained that under the LWDW reforms, councils must develop a Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) for ministerial approval by September 2025. This plan must outline how water services will be managed, meet required quality standards, and ensure financial sustainability.

"Before we can submit our WSDP for approval, we are required to consult with our communities on at least two options that meet the government’s criteria," said Mayor Kirton. "One of these options must be the status quo, which for Ruapehu means continuing with our current arrangement of Veolia Water managing water services as detailed in our Long-Term Plan."

Council staff have been exploring a range of alternative water service delivery models for consideration. The government has encouraged councils to form arrangements that suit their individual communities. This flexibility allows councils to prioritise what is best for their ratepayers, but it also creates a complex and uncertain environment.

Mayor Kirton said that the options available to Ruapehu are becoming clearer as other councils begin to formalise their positions. "At this stage our most likely options for consultation are a regional model, sub-regional model with Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Whanganui, and a joint model with Ruapehu and Waikato region, alongside the 'standalone' status-quo model,” he said.

“We remain open to exploring other possibilities, but ultimately, our final options will depend as much on the choices of others as on what Ruapehu may prefer. Whatever model we end up with, it will bring significant changes to how water services are managed and delivered, with financial implications for ratepayers," he added.

"Under every scenario, there will be a shift to 100% targeted rates for water services. Water revenues, assets, expenses, and debt will be ring-fenced from other council services, meaning ratepayers will feel the direct impact of these changes."

Mayor Kirton noted that each option has its pros and cons, and significant questions remain—particularly around multi-council arrangements. Key issues include shareholding arrangements, price harmonisation, the role of iwi, debt, and whether stormwater services will be included or retained by Council.

I encourage people to visit our website, ruapehudc.govt.nz, for more information. Consultation on the proposed Water Services Entity models will take place in March and April next year, and we want to hear your views,” he said.

