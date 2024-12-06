Fire And Emergency New Zealand Welcomes 22 New Career Firefighters

Photo/Supplied

Yesterday whānau and friends gathered to watch 22 new career firefighters graduate from their recruit course in Rotorua.

The recruits graduated from their 12-week training course at a ceremony held at the Fire and Emergency New Zealand National Training Centre (NTC) where they officially swapped their green trainee helmets for their new yellow operational helmets.

At the ceremony, the firefighters demonstrated several firefighting skills they learnt during their three-month course. These included fighting fires, extricating trapped people from vehicles and managing hazardous substances.

The top recruit award went to former Army physical training instructor, Darci Brostow, for displaying outstanding skills, leadership and mana throughout the course.

"As a mum, I want to be a strong role model for my children. It’s important that I show my daughter that she too can be a strong and capable wāhine," Darci says, who is 39 and will be based in Canterbury.

But Darci’s main driver to be a firefighter is her passion for helping people when they need it the most.

One of the career pathways you can take as a firefighter is Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), which was one of Darci’s favourite elements of the course.

"USAR really tested my mettle and gave me a lot of confidence in my ability to dig deep and endure when times get tough," Darci says.

Another Army employee turned career firefighter is 33-year-old Dee Bradley who has a strong background in supporting young people find employment.

Dee is no stranger to Fire and Emergency - after she left her Army role, she joined the Te Kuiti Volunteer Fire Brigade.

"It was during my volunteer recruit course that one of the instructors suggested I apply to be a career firefighter. Seeing my sister-in-law complete the course last year also really inspired me to follow the same path," Dee says.

When Dee starts as a career firefighter at New Plymouth Station, she is most looking forward to helping people and having a real purpose in her mahi.

"Knowing that my kids and husband are proud of me makes it even more special," she says.

"I’ve learned so much over the past few months. The best part has been working with like-minded people who motivate and push each other. We really do become like a family."

Also among the graduates is 41-year-old Manaaki Green, who will be based in Christchurch.

Manaaki has been looking after his tamariki as a stay-at-home Dad for the past decade in Australia and recently travelled back over the ditch to achieve his goal to become a firefighter.

"I’ve always been drawn towards challenging environments and working in the community. I’m looking forward to always learning more and getting involved with my community, Manaaki says.

"Throughout the course, there has been an emphasis on looking after our mental health and wellbeing, which has been positive. The scenario-based training has also been a very effective way to consolidate the skills we have learnt."

Also in attendance at the graduation ceremony were Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery Design Steph Rotarangi, Deputy Chief Executive Kaupapa Māori and Cultural Communities Piki Thomas, and Director Service Delivery Operations Brendan Nally.

"To be a career firefighter requires courage, dedication, and a strong desire to serve the community. If you have a passion for helping people and want a fulfilling and rewarding career, then you should go for it!" Darci Brostow says.

Applications to be a career firefighter are currently open until 25 January 2025. To apply, go to www.fireandemergency.nz/join

Locations of deployment:

Te Tai Tokerau | Northland: 2

Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland: 5

Waikato: 1

Tairāwhiti | Gisborne: 2

Te Matau-a-Māui | Hawke's Bay: 1

Taranaki: 2

Manawatū/Whanganui: 1

Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington: 2

Waitaha | Canterbury: 2

Te Tihi o Maru | Mid-South Canterbury: 1

Ōtākou | Otago: 2

Murihiku | Southland: 1

