Good Progress Rock Blasting Above Haast Highway, SH6, Reduced Delays From Next Week Onwards

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s South Westland rock removal team has made good progress north of the Epitaph Slip area, an area called the Epitaph Rift, in the last fortnight since the route reopened after extensive flooding and rockfall on 9 November.

“As from next week, the rock scaling crew will reduce their time to three-and-a-half hours Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, reducing the delays for people using SH6,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager on the West Coast for NZTA.

“Given they are using explosives, we do need to be cautious about this work and protect road users and crew members. But they can now safely reduce the closure duration to 12.30pm to 4pm for 10 and 12 December and 17 and 19 December, in the lead-in to the Christmas break.

“They will then take a three-week break, stopping completely on site from Friday 20 December and resuming Monday, 13 January.”

Rock removal will continue in January on the Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and NZTA will keep people informed on when enough work has been done to provide more future-proofing for the next major rainfall/bad weather.

“NZTA appreciates the inconvenience of these afternoon closures for South Westland road users and thanks everyone for working around them,” says Miss Whinham.

