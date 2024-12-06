Public Feedback Sought On Head Of Lake Whakatipu Natural Hazards Strategy

View from the Dart riverbank at Kinloch (Photo/Supplied)

People are being asked to give their feedback on the Draft Head of Lake Whakatipu Natural Hazards Adaptation Strategy, which seeks to enhance community resilience, safety and wellbeing.

On Wednesday, ORC councillors endorsed the use of a Draft Strategy for public feedback and the document is now open for consultation. The documents released include the full Draft Strategy document and a summary report which includes a feedback survey.

ORC co-chair of the Safety and Resilience Committee Alan Somerville says he really encourages people to read the Draft Strategy and get involved in this feedback process.

“We have taken the community along on every step of this journey, and it is now time to see how everyone is feeling at this point. The Draft Strategy outlines five goals with specific objectives to help achieve this vision, as well as an action plan and activities, and future potential responses to support the community to adapt to natural hazard risks and climate change impacts.”

Co-Chair of the Safety and Resilience Committee Gary Kelliher says people can respond to as many or as few questions as they like.

“We encourage them to explain their answers wherever possible so we can see things from their point of view. We’re really looking forward to hearing back from the community.”

All feedback will be considered by ORC and will help to improve the strategy to make it practical and effective. The first iteration of the strategy is expected to be finalised in early 2025, with timing subject to the feedback on the draft documents.

Planning is also underway to host two community events early next year.

ORC’s Natural Hazards team will be coming back to Glenorchy to have face to face conversations with the community on 13 and 14 February.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says, “Any issues, whatever you want to say, this is your opportunity to come along and tell us.”

The Draft Strategy is available online at www.orc.govt.nz/holwfeedback.

How to give your feedback

Online : Go to our website to read the Draft Strategy and complete the survey: www.orc.govt.nz/holwfeedback

: Go to our website to read the Draft Strategy and complete the survey: www.orc.govt.nz/holwfeedback Email : Send written feedback to headofthelake@orc.govt.nz

: Send written feedback to headofthelake@orc.govt.nz Post : Mail a print copy of your feedback form to:

: Mail a print copy of your feedback form to: Natural Hazards Department, Otago Regional Council, Private Bag 1954, Dunedin 9054.

The feedback period runs from 5 December 2024 to 11.59pm 23 February, 2025.

Background to programme

The Head of Lake Whakatipu natural hazards adaptation programme provides a framework that will help manage the risks associated with natural hazards at the Head of Lake Whakatipu, including Glenorchy and Kinloch. The aim of the programme is to make the area more resilient.

The setting at the Head of the Lake means we need to take a comprehensive approach to managing the hazards, one that takes a long-term view, encompasses all types of natural hazards, and works with the community to develop resilience.

The hazards include hazards associated with floodplains and alluvial fans, such as flooding and erosion, along with seismic and geological hazards. Some hazards are expected to change over time, and they may become more likely or have greater impacts due to changes in the landscape or climate.

This programme uses an approach called Dynamic Adaptive Pathways Planning (also referred to as DAPP, or “Adaptation Pathways”). This approach was developed by the Ministry for the Environment as a blueprint for community-led decision-making in areas affected by natural events and climate change.

This is a hazard management approach developed specifically to help plan and adapt for situations where the future is uncertain – it allows for flexible and adaptive decision-making, and for planning even when there may be uncertainty about the timing or impacts of future changes. It’s an approach that helps develop long-term responses to natural hazards affected by environmental changes.

