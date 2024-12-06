Bridge Hill Fire Update #7

The fire at Bridge Hill is now approximately 980 hectares in size following mapping this morning.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says the fire is still not contained or controlled.

"We have nine helicopters alongside three fixed-wing aircraft attacking the fire from the air, while 15 trucks, tankers and support vehicles are fighting the fire on the ground," he says.

"The fixed-wing aircraft are using retardants to suppress the fire while our crews are working with heavy machinery on the ground.

"Crews are also continuing to protect huts and other structures in the area."

There are 85 Fire and Emergency personnel on site today, including an Incident Management Team. This is supported by the Region Coordination Centre back in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is continuing to assess SH73 with Waka Kotahi to see when it will be safe to reopen. When it reopens it will be under traffic restrictions.

There will be a community meeting for impacted residents at 1pm at the Tawera Memorial Hall in Springfield.

