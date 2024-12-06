Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenhouse Gas Emissions (consumption-based): Year Ended 2022 (provisional)

Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Consumption-based greenhouse gas emissions statistics link the emissions from production, whether domestic or overseas, that become embodied in goods and services – including the extraction, manufacturing, and transport activities that take place throughout the entire supply chain – to the final consumer. Emissions are reported by the domestic final consumption groups of households, government, non-profit institutions serving households, and investment in physical assets. Consumption-based emissions are often referred to as a nation’s carbon footprint. Values are in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-e), based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Fifth Assessment Report.

Key facts

In the year ended December 2022:

  • total consumption-based emissions were 57,254 kilotonnes, down 4.4 percent from 2021 and 7.7 percent (4,777 kilotonnes) lower than pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019
  • household consumption was the largest contributor, accounting for 67 percent (38,592 kilotonnes) of total emissions
  • the carbon footprint of households decreased the most, by 1,401 kilotonnes (3.5 percent), driven by lower emissions embodied in housing and household utilities (down 16 percent, 878 kilotonnes)
  • total emissions embodied in the consumption of international tourists increased 1,717 kilotonnes, as border restrictions eased
  • emissions embodied in imports increased 1.0 percent (275 kilotonnes)
  • emissions embodied in exports was largely unchanged
  • New Zealand was a net exporter of greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, with emissions embodied in exports 79 percent greater than emissions embodied in imports
  • emissions embodied in gross fixed capital formation decreased 2.7 percent (352 kilotonnes), driven by a 3.6 percent (138 kilotonnes) decrease in emissions from residential buildings.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions (consumption-based): Year ended 2022 (provisional) : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/greenhouse-gas-emissions-consumption-based-year-ended-2022-provisional
© Scoop Media

