Hamilton Gears Up For A Season Of Unmissable Events

Photo/Supplied

Hamilton is buzzing with its line-up of thrilling sports, hilarious comedy, a film premiere and unforgettable entertainment this summer.

Fresh off the excitement of the All Whites game at FMG Stadium Waikato, the city is ready to host a series of events including the New Zealand premiere of the new Lord of the Rings film - The War of the Rohirrim.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said, as the gateway to Middle Earth, the city was the perfect spot for the premiere.

“I’m particularly thrilled that we will play host to the next Lord of the Rings premiere,” said Mayor Southgate.

“This is very exciting news for our city and region, and is testament to our world-class hosting reputation. It will put us on the map by bringing visitors from all over the world here, support our local economy, and leave a lasting impression on some of Hollywood’s biggest names. We can’t wait to welcome the cast, crew and fans to our piece of Middle Earth.”

“It’s going to be another wonderful summer in Hamilton Kirikiriroa, with plenty of amazing things on and this is just the start.”

Cricket fever is soon to hit Seddon Parkas the Super Smash series sets in, and the friendly rivalry between the Beige Brigade and the Barmy Army kicks off, as the BLACKCAPS take on England from 14-18 December.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council’s Deputy Chief Executive, said events are part of what makes Hamilton such a great place to live and have a positive flow-on effect to local business.

“There’s something for everyone over the summer whether you’re a sports fan, enjoy a laugh or love a bit of Bluey. With Hamilton being home to our world-class stadia the whole Waikato has easy access to these events and can choose to stay, eat, shop or explore in our city, which is a win for everyone.”

A star-studded lineup of comedians will hit the stage at Claudelands with hilarious antics from Chris Parker, Urzila Carlson, and Sarah Millican. Plus, don’t miss the DFX Wonder Land show on 14 and 15 December at GLOBOX Arena, featuring incredible local dance talent.

“We’re excited to have the adrenaline-pumping actionof the Freestyle Kings returning to FMG Stadium Waikato in February. It’s an epic event for those seeking high-octane thrills, and brings a great energy to the city,” said Murray.

Another international phenomenon is coming ‘for real life’ to Hamilton. The popular Australian children’s show Bluey and her family come to life on stage at GLOBOX Arena on 23 April. This is not just for the kids—adults will find themselves laughing and in ‘dance mode’ too.

And rugby fans can look forward to the Super Rugby Pacific games, with the Gallagher Chiefs playing at least six games at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“It’s a jam-packed season that proves there’s events for all tastes and always something exciting happening in Hamilton,” said Murray.

