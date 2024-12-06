What Do You Think About Parking In Westland District?

For the next two weeks, the Council is asking Westland residents and visitors what improvements can be made to parking in the district. The online survey is available from 9am, Monday 9 December until 4.30pm, Friday 20 December.

“There are improvements to be made to the parking situation in the district, particularly the Hokitika town centre,” says Transportation Manager, Karl Jackson. “We have developed this quick online survey as a starting point to gather information to help us plan for parking services. There are several different topics that we are focussing on following a review of parking we undertook in Hokitika town centre about 18 months ago. That review identified that there are some parts of the town centre where parking can fill up very quickly; but there are other areas that are under-utilised, particularly in the periphery. One of our proposals is that campervans and bus parking be moved away from the Weld Street quarter, to a distance that is walkable for most and allows safer driving and parking on the most popular parking streets. It will also allow more disability parking and encourage visitors to traverse more of the town centre. We believe that an increased flow of foot-traffic will be beneficial for businesses.”

“We are also interested in the public’s view on paid parking and parking enforcement, and what Council should do with any revenue that would be raised through this. Ultimately, we want to develop a plan that works well for the community. Parking issues are not limited to Hokitika, so the plan will have flexibility to apply throughout the district.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The survey is available online and Council staff will also be out in the Hokitika town centre on Wednesday 12 and Wednesday 18 December between 11am – 12pm and 3pm – 4pm to talk to people and help them complete the survey.

“We really want to receive as many responses as possible so that the Council can produce the best plan. The more information that we receive the more we can understand and respond to public sentiment about our proposals.”

© Scoop Media

