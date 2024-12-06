Central Government Leadership For Sustainable Water Security In Hawke’s Bay Welcomed

6 December 2024 - The Tukituki Water Security Project (‘TWSP’) team welcomes Central Government’s leadership and support in allocating up to $3m to help enable the next phase in creating an intergenerational water infrastructure asset for the Hawke’s Bay region.

The TWSP will be commercially viable and is attracting strong supporting interest from those united by the obligation to realise this project of regional significance. The reality of growing water deficits, and the wider regional benefits of improving river and community health in the face of drying weather patterns from climate change, demonstrates the importance of this project for our proud food producing region.

An important element of the TWSP is the formation of a Community Trust to primarily oversee equitable access and distribution of high-quality water to deliver sustainable environmental flows and enable economic, social and cultural benefits critical to the prosperity and wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay.

Every year billions of cubic metres of fresh rain water washes into the Pacific Ocean from our rivers. This project will one-day see less than 2% of this captured, stored and delivered in a manner that pays respect to our waterways and surrounding environment, in balance with protecting the long-term viability of the food and fibre industries that underpin our region. During the design and construction stages hundreds of millions will be injected into the regional economy, and high-skilled new employment opportunities created.

There is an abundance of supporting evidence that demonstrates where and how this project can and will be delivered with strong environmental, cultural, economic and social values at its heart.

Securing access to Department of Conservation land within the Makaroro footprint remains a critical workstream for the project, and throughout 2025 the TWSP team will ensure local communities are provided with helpful information and evidence to encourage greater understanding of how the project will work.

Looking out to 2025/26 the TWSP team is looking to secure a baseline level of support at regional level, including involvement and guardianship input from mana whenua, iwi and hapū, community leaders and water users as the project continues to develop.

* TWSP spokesperson, Mike Petersen

