Major Grants For Arts, Coastguard And The Student Community In Christchurch

Pub Charity is pleased to announce substantial grants to three important Christchurch community organisations: The Isaac Theatre Royal, RDU 98.5GFM (student radio) and Coastguard Canterbury.

The Isaac Theatre Royal received a grant of $86,700 for a lighting console for the theatre. Bianca Lindstrom, Marketing & Development Manager, said the purchase supports the theatre’s commitment to make the venue and theatre available to a wider range of community groups. Previously, users would have to hire their own console, at quite a significant cost. Being able to offer it as part of the venue opens up the theatre to a more diverse range of groups, including those who are currently under-represented.

Earlier in the year the theatre also received a grant for digital displays and software – these make information around the venue more accessible, again ensuring the theatre is equipped to provide improved communication for a broad range of theatregoers.

Ms Lindstrom said that both Pub Charity donations provided a huge boost towards making the theatre a more inclusive and accessible space.

Another organisation receiving funding for technical equipment was RDU 98.5GFM – a not for profit student radio station. They’ve been around for 45 years offering an independent alternative to mainstream radio. They’re a vital part of the music scene in Christchurch, championing emerging talent, both local and from abroad.

Coastguard Canterbury received $122,500 for the purchase of a tractor to launch and retrieve rescue vessels. Volunteer Sam Hawkins told us they had had their existing tractor for over 15 years, and it was second-hand when purchased. The salt water is pretty rough on equipment and while it had never failed, it’s vital that the equipment being used can be relied upon during an emergency, so having a brand new tractor brings real peace of mind in high stress moments.

Coastguards around the country are staffed by volunteers and can be called upon any time – 24/7 – to emergencies on the water. Sam told us that the 20 volunteers for Canterbury Coastguard can rack up over 1,000 hours in a month between training, preparation and attending incidents.

Pub Charity Managing Director, Martin Cheer, pointed to Pub Charity’s long history supporting coastguard and lifesaving organisations right across New Zealand. “These are organisations that literally save people’s lives. Given New Zealand’s terrible drowning statistics, it’s so important that these organisations have the equipment and facilities to keep both themselves, and those they rescue, safe. In the previous funding year, over $400,000 went to surf lifesaving and coastguard organisations across the country, funding training, equipment, events and facilities.

In the October grants round, 32 Christchurch organisations received grants totalling almost $500,000. This comes after a really big year for grants in Christchurch City – $$6,357,837.00 went to 577 organisations in funding year 2023/24.

Mr Cheer said that Pub Charity has a number of member hotels and taverns in Christchurch, and the substantial funding to Christchurch community organisations reflects Pub Charity’s commitment to return the funds to the areas where they were raised.

