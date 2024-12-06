Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Springfield To Arthur's Pass, SH73, Reopening From Midday, Expect Delays

Friday, 6 December 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

SH73 has re-opened to traffic from midday, using Stop/Go and escorted convoys between Flock Hill and Castle Hill in the Canterbury high country.

People will need to factor in extra time for the journey as the convoy covers 20 km between the two straights, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The convoys will take place simultaneously from each end, but there will be inevitable delays given the length of highway involved.

SH73 was closed yesterday morning and overnight as a fire spread out of control in the area requiring evacuations of school pupils at camps and residents.

Fire and Emergency NZ is leading the response with Police and NZTA support.

“The escorted convoys are necessary while Fire and Emergency have choppers operating over this area to put out the fires,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA in Canterbury and the West Coast.

Drivers and vehicles will be queued at Flock Hill and Castle Hill between convoys.

Overnight situation – open, but slower

Once the choppers have stopped for the day – likely to be later tonight – drivers will be able to travel the 20km section of highway at a reduced speed limit, says Mr Pinner.

This weekend/ Saturday – weather dependent

The convoys are likely to re-start Saturday morning again once the choppers are in the air.

The change to a southerly, cooler wind over Canterbury today is likely to help the situation with lower day temperatures and some rain forecast for this afternoon and Sunday.

The Lewis Pass route is open

People travelling between the West Coast and Canterbury today can also take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and Reefton (SH7), says NZTA. Although it normally adds up to an hour to the SH73 journey time, today and Saturday times may be comparable to SH73 with convoys operating.

© Scoop Media

