Police On The Scent Overnight

Our Police dogs were busy last night, assisting in taking three people into custody following two separate incidents in Counties Manukau.

Just before 1am, Police were contacted by a member of the public stating that up to three youths had attempted to steal his vehicle, which was parked on Piako Street, Ōtara.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the informants had interrupted the alleged offenders and chased them towards the rear of a property.

“Delta, the Police dog unit, arrived quickly and were able to pick up a track from the property which led them to Preston Road where one person was taken into custody.

“Our teams will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account for these types of behaviours targeting innocent people in our community.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a vehicle and possessing a knife in a public place.

Enquires remain ongoing to locate others involved.

At about 4.15am, Police in Ōtāhuhu attempted to stop a Mazda Atenza travelling on Great South Road.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Ross Ellwood, says the vehicle failed to stop, speeding away from Police.

“Units then located the vehicle parked on Baldwin Street with no occupants inside.

“Delta quickly tracked and located two occupants inside a nearby property on Beatty Street where they were apprehended.

“Police will continue to deploy a range of resources to respond to this sort of offending so that we can hold these people to account.”

Two people have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

