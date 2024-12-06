Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Road Freight Sector Welcomes Cook Strait Ferry Certainty

Friday, 6 December 2024, 2:49 pm
National road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand says the upcoming decision about replacement Cook Strait ferries will provide welcome certainty for the freight sector.

The Government has confirmed that the public can expect an announcement on replacement ferries to be made by next Wednesday, nearly a year on from the cancellation of the iReX mega-ferry project following multiple cost blowouts.

Policy and Advocacy Lead Billy Clemens says Cook Strait is a vital extension of State Highway 1, and it is essential to have a safe and resilient connection between the islands. This is particularly vital for carriers who carry livestock and other time-sensitive freight.

"Approximately $30 billion in freight crosses the Strait each year, equal to 7 percent of New Zealand’s GDP. Our members need to be able to transport this freight safely and reliably, or consumers and businesses across the country end up facing delays and cost increases. Our members have been waiting for an announcement about the future of the service since the Government cancelled the previous two-ship deal."

"The Government made the right decision to terminate the iReX mega-ferries, after a series of cost blowouts, and Treasury and Ministry of Transport raising concerns about KiwiRail’s ability to manage and deliver the project. Our members were also concerned about the project only delivering two vessels, given the enormous cost. The iReX project would have also bucked the international trend away from rail enabled ferries."

"We’re pleased the Government took some time following the cancellation to obtain advice from an independent ferry service advisory group and getting Ministry of Transport to complete an assessment of the Long-Term Requirements for a Resilient Cook Strait Connection. Now it’s time for certainty and a plan of action."

Transporting New Zealand had made it clear to Ministry of Transport, during consultation this year, that there was considerable value in maintaining competition on the Cook Strait connection.

"This isn’t just about replacement vessels, but the viability of the Interislander service in the medium to long term. Having KiwiRail exit the Cook Strait market without another resilient competitor present could see service levels decline, and freight rates increase."

"Regardless of the decision, we’ll be working constructively with the Government, KiwiRail and supply chain partners to support a resilient connection."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

New Zealand’s road freight transport industry employs 33,000 people (1.2% of the total workforce), and has a gross annual turnover in the order of $6 billion. This is part of a wider transport sector that employs 108,000 people and contributes 4.8 percent of New Zealand’s GDP.

