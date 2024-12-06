Fire And Emergency Warns Of Extreme Fire Risk Around New Zealand

Over the next week, fire restrictions will be tightened across the country as the fire risk spikes in many areas.

Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says there will be further restrictions in Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay, and likely to be others in Northland, Wairarapa, Canterbury and Mid-South Canterbury.

"These follow a raft of fire season changes that we’ve put in place this week in the Hauraki Gulf, Wairarapa, Bay of Plenty, Nelson-Marlborough and Otago.

"The fires in Canterbury and Otago over the last couple of days paint a grim picture of what we will see in the drier parts of the country if people don’t take care with fires or spark-making activity.

"Right now, high temperatures, low humidity, and dry winds are drying out the country, and we’re already seeing more wildfires - from the Far North to Invercargill."

Tim Mitchell says while the weather might be cooler around New Zealand on Saturday, it will be a temporary reprieve.

"There are going to be stronger winds starting up on Sunday, which are going to drive up the fire danger level on the eastern areas of the South Island and lower North Island," he says.

"And Monday is flagged as being extremely high risk around the country - particularly in Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury.

"We always advise people to go to checkitsalright.nz before lighting a fire, but in the current climate, we’re actually just appealing to New Zealanders to hold off lighting fires at all if they possibly can."

The new restrictions are:

Tairāwhiti - 8am, Saturday 7 December - the Kōpūtūtea fire zone (Gisborne City and Poverty Bay Basin including Manutuke, Patutahi and Ngatapa) moves to a prohibited fire season.

- 8am, Saturday 7 December - the Kōpūtūtea fire zone (Gisborne City and Poverty Bay Basin including Manutuke, Patutahi and Ngatapa) moves to a prohibited fire season. Hawke’s Bay - 9am, Monday 9 December - Tukituki East, Tukituki West, Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast will move to a prohibited fire season, and Tararua Central will move to a restricted season.

During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

"If people are planning fires over the holiday period, they should apply for permits as early as possible to allow for processing time," Tim Mitchell says.

He advises people not to be deceived by green hills, as fire can still spread through grass where it’s dry underneath.

"It might look green, but we’re seeing a lot of vegetation fires right now where the grass ignites easily and fire spreads through it quickly."

People should avoid activities that can generate heat or sparks and cause fires, such as mowing the lawns, welding or grinding, and using vehicles in long dry grass - especially during high-risk times such as the heat in the middle of the day or when it’s windy.

"These have the potential to start a devastating wildfire," he says. "And let’s face it - nobody wants to be that person."

