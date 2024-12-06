Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
“Tragedy Should Not Be Politicised” - Outrage Over Reaction To Young Person’s Death

Friday, 6 December 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: VOYCE Whakarongo Mai

New Zealanders are being urged to put politics aside out of respect for the victim of a fatal crash.

The teenager was one of ten in the government’s military style bootcamp trial, and according to reports is understood to have died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Tirau last week.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai CEO Tracie Shipton says the tragedy should be treated as such, but is disgusted to see some people and platforms address the news with a political spin.

“This is the tragic death of a child and his family, friends and community will be devastated – our thoughts and concern should be with them and how we can support them.”

“The commentary around his participation in the bootcamps online and in the media is unhelpful and at times just incorrect. This is not the time for speculation and this tragic event should not be politicised.”

Shipton says while some think the death is the right opportunity to take aim at the government programme, it actually prevents the young person’s whanau from being able to properly grieve.

“This whanau needs space, and to not have this young person’s memory lost in a sea of debate or political fodder.”

She’s urging those speaking publicly about the teen to do so away from the context of the bootcamps.

“This young person’s life is separate from politics, and should not be defined by whether or not they were involved in the trial.”

“Our thoughts go out to their whanau and loved ones, and hope they are getting the support and aroha they need right now.”

