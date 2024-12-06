New Lifejacket Libraries Open On East Coast To Boost Water Safety

Council is proud to announce the launch of two new lifejacket libraries on the East Coast, funded by ACC. These libraries aim to make the waters safer for families and communities by providing lifejackets for public use, free of charge.

This initiative is part of the Tairāwhiti Haumaru Moana – Safety at Sea campaign, which promotes safe and responsible boating practices in Tairāwhiti.

ACC Injury Prevention leader James Whitaker said “Aotearoa New Zealand’s moana is beautiful and can bring us great joy and beautiful food. It’s also bigger and more powerful than all of us – so it pays to give it the respect it deserves.”

The lifejacket libraries operate on a simple borrow-and-return system, ensuring everyone can access the life-saving gear they need while enjoying the water.

The first lifejackets are up and running at Tokomaru Bay United Sports Club, with the Manaaki Matakaoa Community Centre in Te Araroa set to receive theirs today.

Each location will house 10 lifejackets, including sizes for adults, children, and infants.

Community members can borrow lifejackets by visiting the libraries during opening hours and following the easy sign-out process.

“We want to ensure that everyone, no matter where they are in Tairāwhiti, has access to the life-saving equipment they need. These libraries are an accessible and practical way to keep our whānau safe on the water this summer" said Harbour Master Peter Buell.

With the summer boating season fast approaching, Mr. Buell encourages all whānau to take advantage of the lifejacket libraries and prioritise safe practices on the water.

For those located in Gisborne, a lifejacket library is already available at Council’s front desk. Beginning 12 December, Mr. Buell and the Māori Wardens will also be at the main boat ramp, lending lifejackets and providing boating safety advice.

"We are so grateful to offer these lifejackets to our Coast whānau and deeply appreciate ACC’s support in funding this initiative, as well as the Tokomaru Bay United Sports Club and the Manaaki Matakaoa Community Centre for hosting these libraries," adds Mr. Buell.

There is also a third life jacket library set to be stationed up the Coast in the coming weeks.

“We’re stoked the lifejacket library makes it easier for people to have a ‘hmmm moment’ then do the right thing before heading into the sea” Whitaker said.

