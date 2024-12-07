Man Charged Following Hamilton Aggravated Burglary

A 34-year-old man has been charged following an aggravated burglary at an elderly woman’s address in Hamilton.

About 9.30pm on Sunday 1 December, the victim alerted Police that two men had broken into her house.

After entering her home, the alleged offenders moved around the house before entering the victim’s bedroom while she was sleeping. She was told to hand over money and some of her belongings.

The offenders then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Thankfully, the victim was unharmed however is understandably shaken by the incident and is receiving support.

A 34-year-old local man was arrested during a search warrant at a Hamilton property yesterday. The investigation is ongoing, and Police are not ruling out further arrests.

Hamilton CIB Detective Sergeant Johnny O’Bryne says the team have worked very hard and quickly to identify the alleged offender and bring him before the courts.

“There is no place for this type of offending, especially against the most vulnerable people in our communities. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own homes.”

The accused appeared in Hamilton District Court charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“Waikato Police would like to reassure the community that we will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account, and if anyone sees suspicious or criminal behaviour to contact Police on 111, or if it after the fact on 105 [1].

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

