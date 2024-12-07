Serious Crash, State Highway 1 Utiku - Central

State Highway 1, Utiku is closed between Mangaweka and Taihape and following a crash.

The crash, involving a vehicle and four motorcycles was reported just after 8:10am.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Detours are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

