Serious Crash, State Highway 1 Utiku - Central
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1, Utiku is closed between Mangaweka and
Taihape and following a crash.
The crash, involving a
vehicle and four motorcycles was reported just after
8:10am.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays. Detours are in place.
The Serious Crash
Unit are in
attendance.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more