Heavy Rain Warning South Westland, Strong Wind Warnings SH73 Springfield To Arthur’s Pass And SH1 Kaikōura

Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is warning people planning on travelling through South Westland throughout Sunday and overnight that SH6 could be closed at short notice if heavy rain sets off fresh slips or rockfall.

The highway was closed for 12 days after the 9 November deluge as rockfall, slips and flooding were cleaned up.

Although the route has since re-opened, ongoing rockfall protection work is underway and intense rain could still trigger rockfalls and slips, says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA, Central South Island.

“We are monitoring the area around Epitaph Slip this weekend and if rainfall does intensify on Sunday, we may close that section of route on Sunday, 8 December, either because of fresh activity, or as a precautionary approach. This will be the largest rainfall since we had the original issues there.”

The latest MetService forecasts include an orange heavy rain warning for Westland District (Hokitika south to South Westland/ Haast), potentially up to 280mm from the early hours of Sunday morning.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for Grey and Buller Districts from late Sunday morning into Monday, which may lead to surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

Canterbury side of the Main Divide – strong winds forecast

Canterbury headwaters and lakes may also catch the West Coast rain on Sunday with strong winds (up to 150 km/hour in exposed places) forecast for the Canterbury Plains, including SH73 (where the fire is burning between Flock Hill and Castle Hill), Banks Peninsula, the Kaikōura coast and Top of the South Island/Wellington (SH1).

The SH73 route between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass could get strong winds. While SH73 is currently open, traffic is being piloted between Flock Hill and Castle Hill daytimes to 9pm while Fire and Emergency helicopters and ground crews are working to put out the fire. Overnight, this section of highway will have a speed limit of 50km/hour until warning signs are restored after the Thursday/ Friday fire.

  • People need to be on the lookout for downed trees or branches over the road in these conditions. NZTA crews will be doing their best to keep these routes open and clear.
  • People driving high-sided vehicles like camper vans, towing or riding motorcycles are advised to take care and park up if in doubt in these circumstances.
  • People are encouraged to check the NZTA traffic pages before setting off. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions
  • https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

MetService wind and rain warnings below, including Top of the South and Wellington:

