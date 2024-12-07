Four Arrested Following Serious Incident In Waikato

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police have taken four youths into custody following a serious incident in Hamilton this afternoon.

About midday, Saturday 7 December, an officer spotted a vehicle driving on Cobham Drive with a smashed quarterlight window and four occupants wearing masks and gloves.

Within a short time, Police established the Toyota Corolla had been reported stolen and a plan was in place to stop the car once it was located again.

About 1.20pm, it was seen turning into Pukete Road, but the driver allegedly fled after being signalled to stop. Good planning and swift coordination meant the Corolla didn’t get far – another unit spiked it about 30 seconds later. The car turned onto Totara Drive and continued on Sandwich Road and towards the Te Rapa straight.

The car came to a stop on Te Rapa Road, between Northway Street and Bryant Road. The occupants fled on foot, but the driver allegedly tried to carjack a member of the public’s vehicle while holding a machete. Thankfully, the member of the public was able to drive away before the alleged offender could enter the car.

Police arrested three suspects nearby and a fourth was located by a Police dog unit about five minutes later.

Police have recovered knives, machetes, and balaclavas. Enquiries are ongoing, including whether any of the four have links to a number car thefts and aggravated robberies in the city over recent days.

A 15-year-old youth has been charged with escaping custody, aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon. Two other 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old face charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Three will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Monday, with a fourth appearing on Wednesday.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

