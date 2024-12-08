Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato Police Make Further Arrests In Relation To Youth Offending

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 6:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Hywel Jones:

Waikato Police have taken four youths into custody after a protracted fleeing driver incident in Hamilton this morning.

Police received several reports of vehicles being stolen or broken into in various locations around Hamilton City, and about 9.30am, officers were alerted to a vehicle of interest in Grandview Heights.

The Police helicopter Eagle located the vehicle shortly before 10.30am in Hamilton East and was able to monitor the vehicle’s movements and provide information to assist with planning and coordination of efforts to resolve the incident.

Police patrol cars moved into areas ahead of the fleeing vehicle and deployed road spikes in an effort to stop the vehicle, which was being driven dangerously. The vehicle avoided the spikes on several occasions and continued to drive dangerously and at high speed.

Shortly after 11am the vehicle was successfully spiked on Kahikatea Drive and it soon slowed to a crawl. Police units then brought it to a stop on Karen Crescent in Dinsdale minutes later.

The four occupants attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by Police. Charges are now being considered against a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

Enquiries are ongoing, including to determine whether any of the four arrested have links to a number of car thefts and aggravated robberies in the city over recent days. The arrests come after an incident on Saturday in which four other youths were apprehended on Te Rapa Road.

As the matter is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

