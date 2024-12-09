Sniffing Out Thieves In Palmerston North

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander:

Police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes after they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a store in central Palmerston North.

At around 12:40pm yesterday (8 December) Police stopped a vehicle after it was allegedly seen driving erratically on Ngata Street. A search was initiated after a bong was seen inside the vehicle.

Perhaps in a poor attempt to mask a certain smell, $4500 worth of items - including a large amount of perfume - was located stacked in two baskets in the backseat, along with a shotgun shell.

Staff from the store involved expressed their gratitude to the two arresting officers, after a quick call revealed the items had been stolen just minutes before the vehicle was stopped by Police.

A 23-year-old gang associate and a 15-year-old gang prospect who were arrested at the scene are due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court and Palmerston North Youth Court in the coming days.

