Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvaged Treasures Boost For Community

Monday, 9 December 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Local not-for-profits are supporting the community and reducing waste through collaboration with Council.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, the people of Tairāwhiti experienced fear, uncertainty, and devastation. For some, the devastation hit very close to home turning what were once family homes full of noise and laughter, and quiet havens for peaceful retirement, into unsafe and unliveable dwellings overnight.

These dwellings, most of which have since been purchased by Council, will either be removed and relocated, or demolished to ensure the future safety of the community.

Council has been engaging with local not-for-profits to help reduce wastage when Category 3* homes are demolished.

“It’s important to us that we try to minimise waste wherever we can” says Joanna Noble, Director Sustainable Futures.

“Partnering with local not-for-profits not only helps us achieve this but also increases resources for our local community.”

Demolition began at the end of October, and three local not-for-profit organisations were there making sure any salvageable items or materials were saved from becoming unnecessary waste. Piping was taken, a hot water cylinder and kitchenware salvaged, curtains saved, and even the bathtub and toilet made it out. Habitat for Humanity were one of the organisations involved.

Habitat for Humanity Central Region Chief Executive Nic Greene says Habitat’s ReStore supports the local community in a number of ways.

“Our ReStore not only raises funds that support our mission to build homes, communities, and hope, it also helps divert items from landfill and provides affordable goods for discerning shoppers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re pleased to be working with Gisborne District Council, helping salvage items that can be repurposed or reused elsewhere.”

Items removed from the homes will be sold at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Gladstone Road. Monique Rofe, store manager, is excited to be collaborating with Council supporting the community.

“We love being part of the Gisborne community and we have a real connection with our customers – many of whom were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. We’re proud to support this initiative.”

Removing and demolishing Category 3 homes is a labourious project, and Council is thankful to all the organisations who are taking time to give back to the community after all we have experienced the past few years.

Visit the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 386 Gladstone Road to support their kaupapa.

*A Category 3 property in the Government’s Future of Severely Affected Land framework is one where the risk from future severe weather events, like flooding or landslide, cannot be sufficiently mitigated. This means that residents at the property faces an intolerable risk to life, making it unsafe for residential use.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 