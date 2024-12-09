Salvaged Treasures Boost For Community

Local not-for-profits are supporting the community and reducing waste through collaboration with Council.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, the people of Tairāwhiti experienced fear, uncertainty, and devastation. For some, the devastation hit very close to home turning what were once family homes full of noise and laughter, and quiet havens for peaceful retirement, into unsafe and unliveable dwellings overnight.

These dwellings, most of which have since been purchased by Council, will either be removed and relocated, or demolished to ensure the future safety of the community.

Council has been engaging with local not-for-profits to help reduce wastage when Category 3* homes are demolished.

“It’s important to us that we try to minimise waste wherever we can” says Joanna Noble, Director Sustainable Futures.

“Partnering with local not-for-profits not only helps us achieve this but also increases resources for our local community.”

Demolition began at the end of October, and three local not-for-profit organisations were there making sure any salvageable items or materials were saved from becoming unnecessary waste. Piping was taken, a hot water cylinder and kitchenware salvaged, curtains saved, and even the bathtub and toilet made it out. Habitat for Humanity were one of the organisations involved.

Habitat for Humanity Central Region Chief Executive Nic Greene says Habitat’s ReStore supports the local community in a number of ways.

“Our ReStore not only raises funds that support our mission to build homes, communities, and hope, it also helps divert items from landfill and provides affordable goods for discerning shoppers.

“We’re pleased to be working with Gisborne District Council, helping salvage items that can be repurposed or reused elsewhere.”

Items removed from the homes will be sold at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Gladstone Road. Monique Rofe, store manager, is excited to be collaborating with Council supporting the community.

“We love being part of the Gisborne community and we have a real connection with our customers – many of whom were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. We’re proud to support this initiative.”

Removing and demolishing Category 3 homes is a labourious project, and Council is thankful to all the organisations who are taking time to give back to the community after all we have experienced the past few years.

Visit the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 386 Gladstone Road to support their kaupapa.

*A Category 3 property in the Government’s Future of Severely Affected Land framework is one where the risk from future severe weather events, like flooding or landslide, cannot be sufficiently mitigated. This means that residents at the property faces an intolerable risk to life, making it unsafe for residential use.

