Situation Update H7N6 Bird Flu Detection Otago – 09 December 2024

Continued testing and monitoring shows no signs of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outside of Mainland Poultry’s farm at Hillgrove, Otago, where depopulation of layer sheds is expected to be completed today, says Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson.

The farm remains under strict biosecurity lockdown.

“The depopulation to date covers all 4 layer sheds, which held a capacity of 160,000 chickens in total. We’ve had an animal welfare specialist on site to observe depopulation operations.

“Test results at the weekend confirmed the HPAI H7N6 virus had spread to the final layer shed, which was not unexpected for this virus. We had already planned to depopulate this shed before those results came in as we knew that spread was almost certain,” says Mr Anderson.

A separate facility on the farm that is away from the layer sheds, and houses 40,000 rearing chickens, will also be cleared. That depopulation will begin today.

“International experience tells us there is no other way to manage the risk of spread of this virus other than full farm depopulation, followed by cleaning, and decontamination.

“We’ve moved quickly in the past week to put in restrictions, investigate, track, and test, and I thank the farmer involved and our industry partners for their help – together we’ve made strong progress.

“More than 1,200 samples have been received to date, with hundreds being analysed at a time at our enhanced PC3 laboratory at Wallaceville in Wellington.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our response team has more than 200 staff across MPI now involved. We continue to put significant resource into eliminating H7N6, and we are confident we are on the right track to stamp it out,” says Mr Anderson.

There remains no risk to eggs and chicken supply in New Zealand given the size of the national flock, nor any issues for food safety, and the risk to human health remains low.

Note: this will be the last scheduled daily situation update. We will provide updates again if we receive significant new information.

© Scoop Media

