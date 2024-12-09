Arrest Made Following Robbery, Rotorua

Police have arrested one person and are appealing for information to locate others following a robbery at a Rotorua liquor store.

At around 9:40pm last night, Police responded to Old Taupo Road following reports that a small group of people had entered the store, one person armed with a machete, and others with various tools.

The group has stolen items including alcohol and tobacco, before leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Thanks to some quick thinking by responding staff, one of the young people involved was found back at their home address, where they were located with a machete and items stolen from the robbery.

A 17-year-old was due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court today on charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured in this incident, however those involved were understandably shaken.

There is no place for this activity in our community and we are working hard to identify and locate the others involved.

If you have any information that may assist in identifying the people involved or assist in our investigation, please contact Police via 105 either online or over the phone.

You can reference file number: 241209/7554.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

