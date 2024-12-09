Fire Season Safety Measures Activated In Greater Wellington Regional Parks

Wildfire safety measures have been activated in Greater Wellington’s Regional Parks to protect visitors and the environment during the summer fire season.

Fire danger sign baring head (Photo/Supplied)

First implemented in the 2023-24 summer, the regional council’s fire risk levels use a colour-coded system: green for low risk to red for extreme risk which triggers restrictions on park access and activities.

By working in conjunction with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Greater Wellington’s manager for ecosystems and community David Boone, says the plan protects people, parkland and property by guarding against the threat of ignition.

“We need to reduce the risk of someone being caught in a wildfire in Regional Parks. We understand that partial or full closure of our parks is disruptive, but our priority is safety,” Mr Boone says.

“Closing a park is not a decision we take lightly, so if you see a closure, please look after yourself and your whānau by staying away.”

“There are many ways a wildfire can spark, and not all are the result of human error. But nobody can outrun a wildfire with Wellington wind behind it.”

“Our team will be monitoring wildfire risk levels regularly during the fire season by considering factors like temperature, humidity, grass dryness, and recent rainfall to evaluate how easily a fire could ignite and spread.”

Fire and Emergency Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says his organisation supports Greater Wellington’s plan as wildfire safety measures are becoming increasingly normal.

“Climate change is contributing to weather extremes including hotter, drier summers. The increased fire risk that this weather initiates is the new normal,” Mr Soal says.

“Fire and Emergency urges people to be particularly cautious with fire and spark causing activities this summer, and to check the fire risk in their area at Check it’s alright.”

Before visiting Regional Parks this summer, check for fire restrictions at Greater Wellington Parks.

