Applications Open For Tū I Te Ora Scholarships

Applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarships have opened, with recipients set to receive financial support and paid work experience at council next summer.

Six scholarships are available, each include $4000 to assist with study costs, plus paid full-time work experience with NRC from mid-November 2025 to mid-February 2026.

Council Chair Geoff Crawford says the scholarships provide value for both the recipients and council.

"This is an incredible opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience and apply the knowledge they’ve gained during their studies to real life.

"Council benefits from the extra support during the busy summer period and our teams really appreciate the fresh perspectives and unique experiences that the recipients bring."

Chair Crawford says the scholarship is also a great way for students to get a foot in the door.

"Several previous recipients have come back after graduating to join us as full-time employees and others have gained casual employment with us while they finish their studies. It’s great to see previous recipients return to council to enrich the region and its people with their skills and expertise."

Applications have opened for six $4000 Tū i te ora Scholarships which will also include three months’ paid full-time work experience with Northland Regional Council. 2024 Tū i te ora Scholarship recipient Huia Clarke is spending the summer with council’s Hydrology team, monitoring freshwater and coastal environments. (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Now in its sixth year, the scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council’s vision ‘Tiakina te taiao, tuia te here tangata - Nurture the environment, bring together the people’.

Council’s environmental and regulatory functions include these areas:

Biodiversity

Biosecurity

Climate change

Environmental planning and policy

Environmental science and data analysis

Flood and natural hazard engineering and management

Geographic information system (GIS)

Land management.

Water management

The scholarships have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with three of the six scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau.

Applicants must be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents who live in Northland (or have family that does) or whakapapa to Te Taitokerau (according to NRC’s operational boundaries).

They must also be enrolled (or have an intention to enrol) in a recognised tertiary course of study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions and be studying at an undergraduate or higher qualification level. Applicants must be enrolled (or intend to enrol) for semester one of 2025.

Applicants must not have previously received the Tū i te ora Scholarship, must not be employed by NRC in a full-time, part-time or fixed-term role, and must be able to commit to the summer work experience.

Full eligibility criteria and application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

Applications close on Thursday 13 February 2025.

© Scoop Media

