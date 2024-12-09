Help Save Our Feathered Friends This Christmas

(Photo/Supplied)

BirdCare Aotearoa’s nurseries are a hive of activity this holiday season, with hundreds of baby birds in need of urgent care. From native species, cared for under the Department of Conservation’s special permit, to beloved songbirds, the organisation’s hospital is filled with tiny lives depending on expert help to survive and thrive.

However, BirdCare Aotearoa is facing significant financial challenges. It costs an average of $180 to rehabilitate each bird, yet donations typically amount to just $12 per bird. Without government funding, the organisation relies solely on the generosity of the public and grants to keep its hospital running.

Annually, BirdCare Aotearoa incurs over $1million in expenses to provide life-saving care for thousands of birds. These costs cover skilled clinical staff, specialised nutrition, medicine, pain relief, and rehabilitation efforts. This Christmas, the organisation has set an ambitious goal of raising $200,000 to help meet these essential needs.

Baby Karoro (Photo/Supplied)

The organisation invites individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together this Christmas to help save the birds and give them the second chance they deserve.

How You Can Help:

Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. You can make a one-time or regular donation on our website. Volunteer: The organisation is looking for passionate individuals to join the BirdCare whānau. Whether you can spare a few hours a week or more, your time will make a meaningful impact.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit birdcareaotearoa.org.nz

