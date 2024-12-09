Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Homicide Investigation, Whakatane

Monday, 9 December 2024, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have filed a murder charge following a search warrant in Whakatane this morning, relating to the death of an 8-year-old boy in Te Teko on 15 November.

The 25-year-old woman initially charged with assault has now been charged with murder, as well as assaulting a child and assault with a weapon.

She has been remanded in custody since her last court appearance on 20 November.

A second person has also been arrested following this morning’s warrant.

A 61-year-old female is facing charges of manslaughter, assaulting a child and assault with a weapon.

Both women are due to appear in the Whakatane District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police can not provide any further comment.

