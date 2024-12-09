Road Closure, Pakowhai Road, Pakowhai - Eastern

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Pakowhai Road, Pakowhai, reported around 4:15pm.

The road is blocked, and diversions are in place at the Evenden and Links Roundabouts.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

