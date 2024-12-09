Road Closure, Pakowhai Road, Pakowhai - Eastern
Monday, 9 December 2024, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Pakowhai
Road, Pakowhai, reported around 4:15pm.
The road is
blocked, and diversions are in place at the Evenden and
Links Roundabouts.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
