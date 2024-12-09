Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ngāpuhi Come Together For The Annual General Meeting

Monday, 9 December 2024, 10:05 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi is fast approaching, set for Saturday, 14th December 2024, at Te Mahinga, Ngāwha. This gathering offers an opportunity to reflect on a year marked by significant milestones and for whānau and hapū to plan collectively for the future.

Highlights of 2024:

Advocacy for Mokopuna: Ngāpuhi has taken a strong stand against the disproportionate number of our mokopuna in state care, with 827 as of April 2024. A hīkoi in Kaikohe on the 3rd of August and a gathering at Parliament on the 5th of August highlighted our commitment to whakapapa-based solutions and the well-being of our tamariki.

Āpiti Hono Tātai Hono Roadshow

Connecting to our whānau, especially those who no longer live in Taitokerau is a critical part of resetting our direction through listening to uri hopes and aspirations. Uri o Ngāpuhi across the motu, consistently raised a strong desire for more opportunities to connect as Ngāpuhi through enhanced engagement and communications and wananga with a focus on whanaungatanga and cultural revitalisation. Other key themes and ideas included: creating platforms for taitamariki involvement and voices, strengthened Governance and advocacy, leadership development, and investment in whānau and hapū.

Participation in National Hui:

Ngāpuhi's presence at significant national events, such as the Hui ā Motu in January and Waitangi commemorations in February, demonstrated our dedication to kotahitanga and active involvement/leadership in the national discourse.

Resetting our Organisation’s Direction

Through our Chair, our new Tumu Whakarae and Board of Trustees we are committed to rebuilding relationships and growing our organisation to better serve our whānau, marae and hapū.

Chair Mane Tahere says "This AGM is a pivotal moment for Ngāpuhi. It's a time to reflect on our achievements and to strategise collectively for the future of our iwi."

Tumu Whakarae Moana Tūwhare says: "It is important to walk beside our whānau, celebrate our shared successes and affirm our commitment to fostering the well-being and prosperity of Ngāpuhi nui tonu”.

AGM Agenda:

Doors open: 9:00 am

Karakia and Mihi Whakatau: 10:00 am

AGM Commencement: 11:30am

  • The day will include presentations from the Rūnanga Group, Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, Te Hauora o Ngāpuhi, and Ngāpuhi Asset Holdings Company with an open Q/A session.
  • Updates from the Haerenga team on insights gathered from whānau across the motu.

