Aotearoa New Zealand Conservation Authority Mark Milestone Meeting

The New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) reached a major milestone last week, holding its 200th meeting at Conservation House, the Department of Conservation’s Wellington headquarters.

The NZCA provides critical advice to the Minister of Conservation and the Director-General of DOC, shaping policies to safeguard Aotearoa New Zealand’s biodiversity, cultural landscapes, and Treaty commitments.

Edward Ellison, Chairperson of the NZCA, opened the 200th meeting for the organisation with a karakia and acknowledging the 34 years of history since the establishment of the Authority in 1990.

“From the beginning, the NZCA has worked tirelessly to achieve a vision where Aotearoa New Zealand’s heritage is valued, restored, and cared for by all” he says.

“The organisation demonstrates the uniqueness of New Zealanders commitment to conservation, being honourable treaty partners and bringing together a diverse range of people who collectively propel the waka forward.”

This commitment to enhancing the environment and quality of life has shaped the NZCA’s approach to policy, planning, and managing conservation land.

The NZCA contribute to DOC’s decision-making processes with an active role in policy development, conservation planning, supporting Conservation Boards and offering independent advice on conservation projects of national significance. From the custodianship of national parks to the protection of endangered species, the NZCA ensures that conservation priorities align with the needs of the environment, communities, and Treaty partners.

The NZCA also shapes DOC’s direction by influencing national conservation strategies and ensuring the country’s natural and cultural treasures remain priorities. It promotes sustainable management while reflecting the values of all Aotearoa New Zealanders.

The current members of the NZCA are; Chairperson Edward Ellison ONZM (Dunedin), Deputy Chairperson Wendy Nelson (Wellington), Jill Pettis (Martinborough), Shadrach Rolleston (Bay of Plenty), Greg Duley (Canterbury), Metiria Stanton Turei (Otago), Aroha Te Pareake Mead (Wellington), Takurua Mutu (Rotorua), Sally Gepp (Nelson), Ina Kara-France (Auckland), Puna Wano-Bryant (Taranaki), Tāne Davis (Invercargill), and Mick Abbott (Otago).

The NZCA acknowledges its past leaders and Chairpersons; Jim Guthrie, David Thom, Kerry Marshall, Sir Duncan McMullin, Warren Parker, Kay Booth, Don Ross and Dame Kerry Prendergast whose leadership has shaped the strategic direction of the Authority.

The NZCA also recognises current members Edward Ellison and Wendy Nelson, who both served earlier terms between 1996-2008 providing strong leadership, research and data informed advice and driven by tikanga and kawa in the ongoing pursuit of conservation excellence.

The NZCA's achievements reflect the passion and commitment of its members over the years. As Aotearoa New Zealand embraces a more integrated approach to conservation, the NZCA remains dedicated to protecting the nation’s environmental and cultural heritage.

The 200th meeting highlighted the collective efforts behind its success and the challenges ahead and included meeting with Hon Tama Potaka, the Minister of Conservation, and also Penny Nelson, Director General of the Department of Conservation. Looking forward, the NZCA stays committed to safeguarding the heritage of Aotearoa New Zealand for future generations, working with tangata whenua, communities, and conservation groups to ensure a thriving and sustainable environment.

The NZCA extends its gratitude to all members who served in the interest of Te Taiao, each of them for their contributions to the conservation movement in Aotearoa New Zealand:

More information regarding the NZCA: https://www.doc.govt.nz/about-us/statutory-and-advisory-bodies/nz-conservation-authority/

About the NZCA:

The New Zealand Conservation Authority / Te Pou Atawhai Taiao O Aotearoa (NZCA) is an independent statutory body that advises the Minister of Conservation and the Director-General of Conservation on conservation priorities at a national level.

The NZCA is closely involved in conservation planning and policy development affecting the management of public conservation areas administered by the Department of Conservation.

Mission

To ensure for the people of New Zealand, that the richness of New Zealand’s natural and cultural heritage is valued, restored, maintained, and cared for by all, in order to enhance our environment and quality of life.

Functions

The functions of the NZCA are set out in section 6B of the Conservation Act 1987 and in the National Parks and Reserves Acts. A major responsibility is the approval of conservation management strategies and national park management plans.

The NZCA may also investigate conservation issues of national importance and advise on national initiatives, policies and strategies affecting public conservation resources.

