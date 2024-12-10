Have Your Say On Porirua City’s Proposed Local Alcohol Policy

Consultation opens today, 10 December, on a proposed new Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) that aims to reduce alcohol-related harm in Porirua.

Community feedback is sought to help shape the sale and supply of alcohol in Porirua and ensure it reflects our community’s needs and priorities.

Porirua City proposes introducing priority areas in particular suburbs within the city that show higher instances of alcohol-related harm. lf established, these areas can then have specific conditions to better manage the sale and supply of alcohol. The proposed priority areas are: Porirua central, Titahi Bay, Rānui/Mungavin, Cannons Creek and Elsdon-Takapūwāhia.

Examples of conditions include reduced hours, tighter density provisions, restrictions or caps on the total number of alcohol premises and/or sinking lid provisions (which means that Council will likely not issue any new off-licence applications for bottle stores, supermarkets, or grocery stores within the priority areas). Extending the provisions around sensitive sites (like schools) is also proposed.

The hours off-licence premises (that sell alcohol to drink elsewhere) are able to be open is also a focus of the consultation. Keeping the status quo (can be open 7am to 10pm), reducing the hours city wide (open 9am to 9pm), or reducing the hours only in priority areas are options we would like your views on.

For club licenses, we’re asking people whether the hours of operation (currently 8am to 2am the following day) should be reduced in priority areas.

For on-licence premises (where alcohol is sold to drink at that venue), we are asking people for their views on keeping the status quo (where premises can be open from 8am to 2am the following day) or reducing the hours in priority areas (including the city centre) to between 10am and 12 midnight).

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it is important that people have their say on what is being proposed.

"We know many people enjoy the social aspects of drinking alcohol, which also benefits our hospitality and retail businesses. For most, having a drink with dinner or at social events, has little impact to themselves or others around them but that is not the case for everyone.

"The proposed policy aims to balance addressing alcohol-related issues with supporting local businesses, helping them thrive while ensuring public safety.

"We want to know what you think, to help us make our decisions."

Councils can develop a LAP to regulate the sale and supply of alcohol within their city or district under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. The review is based on the latest research and available data about alcohol consumption, ensuring decisions are informed by evidence for effective outcomes.

The LAP has been developed in collaboration with health and social services providers who provide support and education on responsible alcohol consumption, and help mitigate or reduce of alcohol-related problems. We also sought the feedback and input of the New Zealand Police, the regional Medical Officer of Health and the Porirua City Council alcohol licensing officers.

Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/consultation to find out more or share your views.

People will have until 5pm on 7 March 2025 to have their say.

