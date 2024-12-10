Fatalities Folllowing Crash SH5, Whakarewarewa

Police can now advise that four people have died following a crash on State Highway 5, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua last night.

The crash, involving two cars and seven people, was reported to Police at 7.50pm on Monday 10 December.

Three people died at the scene of the crash, one died in hospital after having been transported in a critical condition. Two people remain in hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition. One person was uninjured.

Investigations into the circumstances that led to the crash are ongoing.

