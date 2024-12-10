Five Aspiring Farmers Receive Peter Laing Agriculture Trust Grants

A total of $9,000 has been awarded to five successful applicants for the 2025 Peter Laing Agriculture Trust Grants.

The Trust offers grants to young Wairarapa people intending to follow a practical farming career which can be used to pay for practical training and specialist equipment.

The five successful applicants are: Ged Billing (Masterton), Joseph Jayawardene (Masterton), Max Lett (Pahiatua), George Mancer (Masterton), and James McNicol (Pahiatua).

Ged will be based at Smedley Station and Cadet Training Farm, Joseph is joining the Growing Future Farmers programme, Max is with Brownrigg Agriculture, George is undertaking training through the Primary ITO, and James is heading for Telford, part of the Southern Institute of Technology.

The grants will be spent on such essentials as dogs, wet weather gear, and tools and equipment.

Joint Trust Chairs Emily and Anders Crofoot said the five successful recipients epitomised who the Peter Laing Agriculture Trust Grants aimed to support.

“Peter Laing was known for his vision and passion for farming. These grants aim to encourage a similar passion in young Wairarapa people, who are enthusiastic about beginning their careers in pastoral farming.

“We look forward to following the progress of our latest grant recipients.”

Note:

Masterton District Council provides administrative support for the Peter Laing Agriculture Trust.

