Five In Custody Following Mall Burglary

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Five people are in custody following a burglary at a shopping centre in Silverdale overnight.

At about 4.35am Police were notified of a burglary at Silverdale Mall where a stolen vehicle had been used to gain entry.

Waitematā North Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Carl Fowlie, says a group of five people were seen leaving the area on foot prior to Police arrival.

“Officers have apprehended the group a short distance away and taken them into custody without incident.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident, but a lot of damage was done.”

Senior Sergeant Fowlie says Police would also like to thank the two members of the public who were in the area at the time and assisted Police.

“We are committed to holding those responsible for property crime to account, but we need the public’s help.

“We remind the community to be vigilant and ask that if they see anything suspicious to contact us immediately.”

If you see any suspicious behaviour and its happening now contact Police on 111, alternatively you can contact Police online or by calling 105.

Five people, aged 12-16, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

